Unsafe mall repair

LOOK: In a viral social media post by Mark Lester Ramos Pilot, he describes the repairs of a mall in Ilocos Norte as unsafe, giving off “Final Destination Vibes”, on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. In an exclusive interview with Pilot, he said, “It is truly disheartening to witness the poorly designed pole constructions [scaffoldings] inside the mall, which not only obstruct the hallway's flow but also pose a significant risk to shoppers' safety. These obstacles could lead to accidents, causing injuries, or in the worst-case scenario, fatalities, lalo't walang sapat at designated barricades within the repair area. It is unacceptable that such a hazardous situation persists, as it not only affects the mall's customers but also reflects poorly on the management's responsibility and attention to detail. It is also visible on the picture that [you] can cross underneath the area which is very terrifying and unsafe.” | via Jasper Dawang / 📷 Mark Lester Ramos Pilot