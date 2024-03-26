Tourists flock to Batak villages in Puerto Princesa

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — In a resurgence reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, tourists, including cruise ship passengers, are flocking to two villages nestled in the northeast of this city, eager to immerse themselves in the rich cultural fabric of the Batak indigenous peoples.

In Puerto Princesa City, the Batak indigenous peoples (IPs) dwell near the rivers, hilltops, and mountainous portions of Sitio Kalakwasan in Barangay Tanabag and Sitio Tagnaya in Barangay Concepcion.

The term "Batak" is believed to originate from the Cuyunon language, meaning "mountain people." Historically, the Batak led a semi-nomadic lifestyle, relying on the bounty of the forest and rivers for sustenance.

Rica Gupo, the president of the Samahang Batak in Puerto Princesa, said that a significant portion of the tourists hails from the Czech Republic, with a notable influx from cruise ships facilitated by travel and tour agencies.

"Many visitors have returned, similar to the times before COVID and before Typhoon Odette. The arrival of visitors has become normal," Gupo said.

Gupo said that while the Batak Visitor Center remains closed for repairs following the damage inflicted by Typhoon Odette, tourists are directed to engage in trekking activities to reach the actual cultural village of the Batak, where they can witness authentic presentations.

"We haven't repaired the Batak Visitor Center yet — the facilities haven't been fixed yet so it's also challenging — but our efforts to repair it are continuous," she explained, emphasizing ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the center.

She expressed optimism about reopening the center once repairs are completed, welcoming guests to experience the Batak culture firsthand.

The Samahang Batak in Puerto Princesa is guiding visitors to two villages, namely Sitio Kalakwasan in Barangay Tanabag and Sitio Tagnaya in Barangay Concepcion. Despite the unpaved paths, access to these villages has improved, courtesy of the city government's initiative to open and enhance the roads.

Gupo also said there is a growing interest among tourists in experiencing the daily life of the Batak personally, with some opting to stay briefly in the villages.

She cited a recent example where a family with two children opted for a stay in Sitio Kalakwasan.

To accommodate them, the Samahang Batak established facilities available for a fee, contributing to the organization's revenue stream. She said, food availability is well-maintained, as the Batak indigenous community sustains gardens teeming with root crops, vegetables, and poultry, ensuring a constant supply of fresh produce for their guests.

Gupo said the resurgence of tourism in their Batak villages not only offers visitors a unique cultural experience but also provides economic opportunities for the indigenous community, underscoring the harmonious coexistence between tourism and traditional ways of life in Puerto Princesa's northeastern area.