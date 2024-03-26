It’s not just the bloodshed, torture, and rape in Gaza or the same violence in Ukraine.

Those wars, real as can be to us here, even in faraway Philippines, feel as painful and maddening as can be.

News travels, and lives are interconnected. When we hear of war crimes, “such as deliberate attacks against civilian targets,” like hospitals and densely populated areas, like music festivals and unsuspecting towns, we cringe from the cruelty we know has been meted out by humans against fellow humans.

Hereabouts, we are not innocent of such inhumane acts. What about those children used and abused in cybercrimes we have only half an ear for? What of those adults too busy to notice their toddlers gone and probably suffocating to death in someone’s vehicle?

Killua, the dog beaten to death with a pipe, opened the discussion on animal cruelty, and our social media feeds are probably filled with heartbreaking images of these God’s creatures left to starve or leashed or caged for years.

It’s not lip service, I hope, when the President himself makes a call for “compassion and generosity” this Lenten Week.

We pray President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s message to the Catholic faithful on Palm Sunday will not fall on deaf ears.

His message should touch us more deeply now, simply because of all the different ways we are seeing cruelties and unkindness around us.

“In this solemn occasion, let us not only seek to unravel the mysteries of our faith but also to illuminate the path for others through acts of kindness and selflessness.”

“May our inward reflections manifest in our outward actions as we strive to give hope in a world threatened by darkness. Let us be the light that shines through the shadows, the love that triumphs over despair, and the hope that radiates upon all humankind,” the President said.

Indeed, may our “inward reflections manifest in outward actions.” Too often, we choose the easy way; too often, we say things and do something else — or do nothing at all.

There is a country in the world where there are zero stray animals. The humans there make sure they are homed and cared for. Meanwhile, Pawssion Project reports that there are “over 10 million stray animals in the Philippines — a number that is hard to comprehend, but behind each of these homeless dogs and cats lies a unique story, a living being in need of love, care, and compassion.”

The words of the people behind this nonprofit that sees the welfare of animals as much as possible resonate strongly at this point. When we see these cruel acts becoming more frequent and, worse, not getting a reaction, we are more than troubled. We are frightened of what it means — what it says about humankind.

Pawssion Project says: “Everything is difficult, but you choose where to put your effort. You choose what is worth fighting for. You don’t decide whether or not you will suffer, but you choose what you want to suffer for. They are the ones we choose to suffer for and are worth it.

“Put compassion into action. You have so much power in you to help save and change a life. Rescue. Adopt. Foster. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate,” the group urges.

For other people, for animals, for the earth. Let’s choose to be part of the life-giving and nurturing rather than the opposite.