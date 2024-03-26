Taiwan holds missile drills

Taiwan’s military is not letting its guards down in the face of intensifying Chinese naval ships and warplanes instrusions by holding an air defense test on Tuesday to address external threats.

The 5 and 7 a.m. exercise included the island’s domestically made Sky Bow and US-made Patriot surface-to-air missiles along with army and navy units “to verify the command and control of joint air defense operations among the three branches of the military,” Taiwan’s Air Force Command said in a statement.

“In the face of frequent intrusions by PLA (People’s Liberation Army) aircraft and vessels into the airspace and waters surrounding Taiwan, the Air Force will continue to enhance training intensity to respond to potential threats,” the AFC added.

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has said it will not rule out using force to bring the island under its control.

Taiwan rejects Beijing’s claim over it, and its president-elect — current Vice President Lai Ching-te, who won the country’s January election — is regarded as a “dangerous separatist” by China.

On Tuesday, 13 Chinese aircraft and seven navy vessels were spotted around Taiwan in the 24 hours leading up to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Taipei’s defense ministry said.

Last week, Taiwan detected 36 Chinese military aircraft around the island in a 24-hour window, the highest single-day number this year so far.

