Sultan Kudarat now bird flu free — DA chief

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued a declaration on Tuesday that the province of Sultan Kudarat is now free from avian influenza (AI), or bird flu.

According to DA, cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza subtype H5N1 were first reported in the City of Tacurong and the towns of Isulan, Lebak, Lutayan, and President Quirino in March 2022.

They added that there were several more reports of AI cases affecting ducks, native and layer chickens, turkeys, guinea fowl, and geese from June 2022 through February 2023.

“Before the first cases were reported in early 2022, Sultan Kuradat had been free of the disease that infects birds, both domestic and wild,” it said in a statement.

The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) allows a place previously free of AI to regain that status 28 days after the stamping out policy is completed, disinfection of the last affected establishment was carried out, and consequent surveillance demonstrates the absence of infection.

The DA said that it has been over 90 days since the local government unit, the DA regional field office, and the Bureau of Animal Industry completed the WOAH procedures and the testing for AI that didn’t show any new infections.

With this declaration, the movement of birds, including chickens, ducks, and other poultry products, within and outside the province is now permitted.

In February, Benguet Province was also declared free from the avian flu.