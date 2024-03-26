SEC opens new Mindanao office as commerce booms

To further boost Mindanao’s growth, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a new office in Butuan that will simplify business operations for entrepreneurs.

The commission officially opened the SEC Butuan Extension Office on Monday at the JC Aquino Training Center, JC Aquino Avenue, Barangay Libertad, Butuan City.

It will serve the Caraga Administrative Region, which is among the country’s fastest-growing regions.

“Choosing Butuan as the newest location for our extension office was an easy decision to make, as the high number of business name registrations in the area shows its potential to become a thriving business hub in the future,” SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said.

Enabling environment created

“The SEC seeks to support this potential by creating an enabling environment that will make doing business easier for entrepreneurs in the region, through the services provided by the SEC Butuan Extension Office,” he added.

The establishment of the extension office aligns with the Commission’s mandate to ensure the efficient delivery of public services and effective enforcement of laws concerning the capital market, financing and lending companies, and the overall corporate sector.

The SEC Butuan Extension Office marks the Commission’s 11th extension office, established less than a year after the SEC Tacloban Extension Office opened in May 2023. The SEC also operates extension offices in Baguio, Tarlac, Legazpi, Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Davao and Cagayan de Oro.