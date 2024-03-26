SEAOIL opens Zambo depot

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Fuel distributor SEAOIL opened recently in this city its fourth bulk terminal in Mindanao to provide a service to the Zamboanga Peninsula and the island provinces of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

SEAOIL president Stephen Yu said the new depot with a “direct importation category” is located along the coast of the Zamboanga Economic Zone Authority and Free Port in Barangay Talisayan in Zamboanga City.

Yu, also the chief operations officer, said fuel traders, government officials and owners of the canning and fishing industry of the city attended the opening on Friday.

According to Yu, the company constructed a SEAOIL bulk storage in this city to serve the fuel requirements of their customers in Region 9 and Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

30.5-M liters capacity

Emphasizing that the new terminal storage and berthing facility has a maximum storage capacity of 30.5 million liters of fuel.

“It cost SEAOIL some P822 million for the establishment of a Bulk Terminal in this city which is the biggest SEAOIL bulk terminal in Region 9 and BARMM,” he said.

“As we continue to expand our retail and depot footprint across the country, we strive to make sure that we reach customers in as many areas as possible.”

Adding “Our locations are strategic in the sense that consumers and businesses can easily avail of our products and service.”

The SEAOIL Bulk Terminal-Zamboanga City is the 13th SEAOIL terminal in the country, which brings the company’s total fuel capacity to over 440 million liters. SEAOIL owns the biggest network of import-capable terminals nationwide.

The four SEAOIL Bulk Terminals in Mindanao with a “direct importation category” is located in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur; General Santos in South Cotabato; Irasan in Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga City.

Before the depot’s opening in this city, the fuel supply of Region 9 and BaSulTa, the three island provinces of BARMM is being sourced out from the Irasan Depot in Zamboanga del Norte.

SEAOIL will have its fuel and lubricant products more readily available to consumers and commercial and industrial clients, Yu said.

With the new depot terminal in this city, SEAOIL aims to serve and reach its captive market in Region 9 and BaSulTa.