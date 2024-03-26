PLDT ICT unit takes key step

ePLDT, an information and communications technology (ICT) subsidiary of PLDT, Inc., has taken a pivotal step by establishing VITRO Inc. — a data center operations company uniquely positioned to enhance the customer experience while servicing the needs of hyperscalers and enterprises.

ePLDT and VITRO Inc. president and CEO Victor Genuino said on Tuesday that the new company will enable PLDT Group’s more agile adoption in the digital era.

“The surge of AI necessitates a rethink in the way we design and build our facilities and an even deeper focus on how we innovate.”

“The creation of VITRO Inc. allows us to be more agile as we adapt to the evolving needs of the digital market and build more world-class facilities that will advance the Philippines’ digitalization,” Genuino said.

To date, VITRO Inc. is scheduled to inaugurate its most extensive data center facility in July.

Located in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, the facility will be the Philippines’ first genuine hyperscale data center.

VITRO Sta. Rosa is a purpose-built 50-megawatt hyperscale facility designed to meet ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 3 and Rated 4-Ready certifications. It features at least three fiber routes, ensuring network diversity, resilience, and carrier neutrality.

Largest data footprint

“Our aggressive capacity build positions VITRO as a key player with the largest local data center footprint readily available to serve the stringent needs of the rapidly growing hyperscale and AI market,” said Gary F. Ignacio, chief commercial officer of VITRO Inc.

The full activation of VITRO Sta. Rosa will double VITRO Inc.’s ultimate facility capacity to 99.5 MW, bolstering its leadership in the Philippine market and establishing the country as a prospective data center hub in the Asia Pacific region.

VITRO Inc. is aggressively expanding its capacity to meet global hyperscale demand and solidify its position in the local data center market.

Since PLDT’s inception in 2000, VITRO Inc., in collaboration with the PLDT Group, has been instrumental in advancing the country’s digitalization efforts by providing hyperscale-grade data centers and robust connectivity solutions to both local and international businesses.

According to Structure Research’s 2023 DCI Report Series Market: Philippines, the Philippine data center market is currently valued at $219 million and is expected to grow steadily, achieving a five-year compound annual growth rate of 36 percent through 2028.

The rapid market growth is driven by the significant demand from hyperscalers, who require up to 36KW per rack, with projections reaching 50KW by 2027, as indicated by the JLL Data Centers’s December 2024 Global Outlook study.

The widespread adoption of Artificial Intelligence is anticipated to demand even higher power, with requirements reaching 80-100KW per rack.