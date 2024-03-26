Pinoy students hurdle Aussie challenges

As the sun rises over Melbourne’s iconic skyline, it illuminates a bustling city teeming with life, culture, and opportunity. For many, this vibrant metropolis represents a gateway to academic excellence and personal growth.

Melbourne, a vibrant multicultural hub, beckons to international students with promises of a world-class education and cultural diversity. Among them, Filipino students arrive with dreams as vast as the Pacific Ocean.

Adapting to a new culture is a quintessential aspect of the international student experience — from unfamiliar social norms to different teaching styles, navigating the cultural landscape can be daunting.

Marie Perez, a 21-year-old Filipino international student pursuing her undergraduate degree in Melbourne, shared her experience.

“Coming from a close-knit community back home, adjusting to the independent lifestyle in Melbourne was initially challenging. Simple things like understanding Aussie slang or participating in class discussions felt overwhelming,” Perez told DAILY TRIBUNE.

For many Filipino students, the language barrier compounds the cultural adjustment process. English proficiency may vary, and mastering academic English poses a significant challenge.

Financial strains

Javier Santos, a 30-year-old graduate student from the Philippines, said pursuing higher education in Melbourne often comes with a hefty price tag. Tuition, living expenses, and miscellaneous costs can quickly add up, straining Filipino students’ finances.

“Managing finances was tough, especially in the first few months. Balancing part-time work with studies while ensuring basic needs are met requires careful budgeting and discipline,” Santos told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Financial constraints can impact various aspects of student life, from accommodation choices to social activities, adding a layer of complexity to the already demanding academic journey.

Navigating academics

The academic landscape in Melbourne may differ significantly from what Filipino students are accustomed to back home.

Johann Garcia, 23, who is pursuing an undergraduate degree, said that adjusting to new teaching methodologies, assessment formats, and academic expectations can be overwhelming.

“The emphasis on critical thinking and independent learning in Melbourne was a significant adjustment for me. Back home, rote memorization often sufficed, but here, I had to learn how to analyze and synthesize information effectively,” Garcia said.