PAGASA: Metro Manila heat index may peak at 40°C

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration reported that the heat index in Metro Manila may reach 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

PAGASA weather forecaster Lorie Dela Cruz said that this projection is lower than Monday's 42-degree Celsius heat index.

“Our weather, or heat factor, yesterday was really hot and humid,” she said.

Meanwhile, the easterlies will continue to affect the eastern section of the country, bringing cloudy skies with possible light to moderate rains and thunderstorms to the Bicol Region, Northern and Eastern Samar, and Quezon Province.

Metro Manila and a large portion of the country, on the other hand, are expected to have cloudy skies with a low chance of rain.

“It is possible, and we are not eliminating the chances of isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening,” said Dela Cruz.

No tropical cyclone within or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, which can potentially be a typhoon, is being monitored.

PAGASA reminded the public on Monday to bring umbrellas and water as hot and humid weather may be expected during the Holy Week.

The official announcement from the state weather bureau on March 23, 2024 stated that the dry season has commenced following the conclusion of the Amihan season.