Mandaluyong permanent employee received incentives

Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr. has announced on Tuesday morning the release of incentive among regular employees who have rendered 10 years and above.

Employees who have reached to 10 years in service will receive 3,000 while for 15 years to receive 3,500 for 20 years 4,000 ;for 25 years 5,000 ; 30 years 7,500; 35 years to 40 years will be 10,000.

According to Mayor Ben, the incentive money is a way of the LGU Mandaluyong in recognizing to employees for their dedicated service to public.

Aside from this Abalos announced it will soon release their 6,000 clothing allowance.