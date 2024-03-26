Lifting of license plastic cards injunction hailed

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Monday hailed the decision of the Court of Appeals when it lifted the writ of preliminary injunction earlier issued by a Quezon City court for the delivery of the remaining over three million pieces of plastic cards that are used in the printing of driver’s license.

Following the decision of the CA, at least one million plastic cards were delivered to the LTO office on Monday afternoon, 25 March — the plastic cards were supposed to be delivered but were prevented by the lower court’s injunction order.

“We admire and respect the wisdom of the justices of the Court of Appeals in their decision to lift the writ of preliminary injunction,” Mendoza said.

“Even before, we have been arguing that public interest must always prevail over business interest and in this case, the CA clearly saw the soundness and validity of the arguments we presented through the Office of the Solicitor General,” he added.