Flexi felon

Thieves strive to be quick to avoid being noticed and caught. Not for a 44-year-old woman burglar who recently struck at a bakery in Richmond, Australia.

In footage from Phillippa Bakery’s CCTV camera that went viral on social media, the thief looked all geared up to blend with the darkness of the night and conceal her identity in her black outfit. When the bakery was closed, and no one was around to prevent her mischief, her bizarre but amusing pre-break-in ritual overshadowed the getup and timing.

The video clip showed the woman stretching in front of the bakery for a few minutes. After the yoga moves, she disappeared from the screen.

When police responded to the burglary, they found that the stolen items included a pair of shoes, an iPad, cleaning products, and croissants.

One commenter on the video was impressed by the stretching routine, and another described the robber as creative.

The bakery owner, interviewed by Sunrise, described the pre-crime antics as extraordinary but was perplexed by the merchandise she lost.

“It’s surreal and, in some ways, entertaining because such a strange mix of things went missing,” she said, according to Unilad.

The flexi thief has been caught and charged with theft, burglary and going equipped to steal, Unilad reports. She has made bail and is out of jail, with her court appearance before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court scheduled in May, 9News reports.

WITH AFP