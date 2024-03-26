DOST-PAGASA urged Filipinos to prepare amid looming typhoons

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) urged Filipinos to be ready for typhoons, as there may be a rise in their frequency later this year due to the La Niña phenomenon.

In a Palace briefing on Tuesday, PAGASA Climatology and Agrometeorology Division Officer-In-Charge Ana Liza Solis said the Philippines usually experiences an average of 19 to 20 typhoons a year.

This year, however, PAGASA predicts only 13 to 16 typhoons, with the increase in typhoon activity possible in the latter part of the year due to La Niña.

"During La Niña, usually the number of our typhoons increases. There's a possible increase in potential tropical cyclone development closer to our waters," Solis said.

Meanwhile, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said in the same Palace briefing that while the overall number of typhoons this year might be below normal, the ones that do form could develop closer to the Philippines.

He added there is a shorter preparation time for those areas about to be affected by the cyclones.

"What she means is, [that] the lead time is shorter – these typhoons are closer, so we have less time to prepare. So, we should always be ready for typhoons," Solidum said.

With the potential for increased typhoon activity in the latter part of 2024, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and prepared for adverse weather conditions.

"We might feel the possible effect of La Niña in the last quarter of the year," Solis said.

While specific regions haven't been pinpointed yet, Solis advised continued monitoring as La Niña historically brings above-normal rainfall to Eastern Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Northeastern Mindanao.

"Those are the highly vulnerable areas during La Niña conditions," Solis mentioned.