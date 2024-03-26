D&L obtains int’l design tag

Chemical production giant D&L Industries received a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) v4 Gold Certification from Barone International for a six-story central hub of its new plant in Batangas.

LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.

It provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings, which offer environmental, social and governance benefits.

D&L’s Central Hub earned a total of 60 points (out of the maximum 80 points) for its various features which adhere to the prerequisites that address carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health and indoor environmental quality.

This has earned the building a Gold rating, which is the second highest rating under LEED certification.

To date, there are only about 42 LEED platinum and gold-certified buildings in the Philippines.

“Right at the very beginning, it was our intention to have sustainability at the core of our new plant in Batangas. The plant itself is dedicated towards the manufacturing of higher value added, sustainable, organic and natural products that harness the power of coconut oil,” D&L president and CEO Alvin Lao.

Carbon print reduction

“True to our advocacy, we wanted to keep to a minimum level the carbon footprint of the operations itself by designing an efficient and sustainable facility,” Lao remarked.

D&L said its Batangas plant showcases state of the art technology in manufacturing as well as global best practices in incorporating sustainability in operations.

Among its key features include sustainability-designed buildings, renewable fuel sources, centralized chilled water system, smart water metering and water recycling programs.

The plant will also be equipped with modern technology to monitor key parameters such as air emissions quality, wastewater effluent, and noise emissions to ensure compliance with regulatory limits.

The building design places people at the forefront, focusing not just on the physical structure but also on the human experience.

The key building features that promote a healthy indoor environment include indoor air quality management, thermal comfort, preference for the use of low-emitting and non-emitting materials, natural light, and quality views.

This people-centric approach underlines D&L’s commitment to creating spaces that are not only environmentally responsible but also holistically beneficial to those who inhabit them.

“Our new plant in Batangas is a next generation facility that embodies our advocacy to create a truly sustainable future. With this plant, we are proud and excited to offer to the world sustainable, natural, and organic products that are manufactured by a Filipino-owned, world-class facility,” Lao indicated.