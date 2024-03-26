Choose reflection over leisure, Catholics urged

The Archdiocese of Cebu through Archbishop Jose Palma encourages the Cebuano Catholic faithful to prioritize the solemnity of the Holy Week instead of indulging in leisure activities.

“Some find joy in planning excursions to various places during the Holy Week, but if only we could dedicate this time solely to the Lord, as there are many significant mysteries in our faith to contemplate during Holy Week, which leads us to grow in our Christian life, in holiness,” Palma said.

He urged the Cebuano faithful to gather in churches this week, stressing the importance of congregating to deepen relationship with God and understand Christ’s sacrifice.

“My point is, if we have time for other things. I hope we also have time to reflect on the words of the Lord,” Palma stressed.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) urged families planning travels or outings to observe precautionary security measures.

PRO-7 spokesperson Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare advised households to designate a security overseer or install closed-circuit television cameras to monitor activities at home while they are away.

He stressed the importance of having readily available emergency hotline numbers of the police, ambulances and Department of Health.

PRO-7 suggested ensuring vehicle maintenance to prevent engine failure during travels.