BI successfully deports 2 Japanese ‘Luffy’ gang members

Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the deportation of two Japanese nationals who were identified as members of the notorious "Luffy" gang in Japan.

After being identified as members of the notorious gang group "Luffy," the two suspects, Sugano Kazushi and Shimoeda Saito, were deported on 26 March and boarded a Japan Airlines flight JL746 bound for Tokyo, Japan.

According to the bureau, Kazushi and Saito were deported for being undesirable aliens after the Japanese government tagged them as fugitives from justice for reportedly working as fraudulent callers for a criminal group victimizing his compatriots.

They were said to be the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Tokyo Summary Court for being part of a large-scale telecom fraud group.

The BI also has information to believe that both could be connected to the infamous Luffy group, which was charged with a string of violent crimes in Japan.

Since 2019, the two have been living in hiding in the Philippines. Following official notification of their criminal status by the Japanese government in February 2023, a manhunt was launched against them and their associates.

When Shimoeda Saito attempted to leave the country aboard a Cebu Pacific flight headed for Nagoya, Japan, he was stopped at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, which made headlines on 16 November 2023.

When he realized he was about to be arrested, he started acting agitated, deliberately banging his head against the immigration counter.

“Their deportation is a significant achievement in our efforts to disrupt criminal networks victimizing unsuspecting individuals,” said Tansingco.

“This successful deportation is a testament to the collaborative partnership and good relationship between the Philippines and Japan. We will not allow our country to be used as a hiding ground for criminals and syndicates,” he added.