Alex Gonzaga umalma sa airline

Tinawag ng pansin ni Alex Gonzaga ang Philippine Airlines dahil sa pagkansela nito ng flight ng kanyang husband na si Lipa City Councilor Mikee Morada.

Sa Twitter nanawagan si Alex.

“Hi @FLYPAL super hassle ng biglaan nyo CANCEL ang flight tapos move nyo ng 2 days ang ticket. Your hotline is not answering. Sino kaya pwede makausap. Wag sana ganito na wala choice ang passengers.”

Yan ang tweet niya.

Agad-agad namang nag-reply ang PAL:

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the unexpected cancellation of Hon. Morada’s flight. We understand your frustration and, we are deeply sorry for any disruption to your travel plans. Based on our records, the flight cancellation was necessary due to unforeseen maintenance requirements. Although we recognize this may not be the most convenient situation, it is essential for ensuring the safety of all passengers on board.”

“We are also sorry you’re having a hard time getting through to us on the hotline. We are checking into that to make sure our corrective actions are in place. Thank you for getting in touch with us on Instagram as well. To streamline our communication process, we will continue to engage with you through that platform. Rest assured, we’re committed to helping you out and fixing this as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” dagdag pa nito.

***

Marami ang naaliw sa Instagram post ni Maris Racal ng isang eksena nila ni Anthony Jennings sa Can’t Buy Me Love.

Ito yung niyayaya siya ni Snoop, karakter ni Anthony, para sabay silang mag-lunch. Kaso, nag-inarte yung Irene character ni Maris at ang dami pa nitong taking.

Kasama sa essential ang dalawang live reaction shots tungkol sa eksena. Puro mga lalaki ang kinunan ng live reaction shot at ang nakakaloka, kinilig ang mga ito.

Daming naaliw sa post na yun ni Maris.

“Hahaha! My gosh Alice ako sa reactions nila. Hahaha. Ang cute. Ang says.”

“Nakakaramdam din po kami ng kilig.”