AirAsia MOVE introduces new ASEAN travel subscription plan

AirAsia MOVE (formerly known as AirAsia Superapp) unveiled its newly redesigned Asean Pass travel subscription service. Subscribers to this new travel subscription plan can take advantage of a range of special discounts on flights, hotels, and transportation.

With AirAsia Super+, which debuted in December 2022 and saw over 80,000 flight seats redeemed for both its Lite and Premium options, AirAsia MOVE takes inspiration from its previous success. Underscoring the enormous value provided, the average member also saved more than RM1,500 in terms of redeemed flights during the course of their subscription.

All international ASEAN flights offered by the AirAsia airline group are available to subscribers of the Asean Pass at a $0 base cost. They will also receive a complimentary AirAsia ride trip from Kuala Lumpur International Airports (Terminals 1 and 2), as well as RM2 off all AirAsia Ride trips and unlimited access to an exclusive promo code that can be used to save up to 50 percent on hotel reservations across our database of over 900,000 hotels. A complimentary bonus of 5,000 AirAsia Points will be awarded to each subscriber upon enrollment, which may be exchanged for lodging, travel, and airfare.

As there are only a few passes available, those who are interested are encouraged to subscribe immediately. Passes can be bought from now until 31 March 2024, at 2359 hours (GMT +8). To make a purchase, download the AirAsia MOVE app now and select the "Unlimited" option.

The pass is priced at:

▪︎ RM 1,188 in Malaysia

▪︎ THB 8,888 in Thailand

▪︎ PHP 14,888 in the Philippines

▪︎ IDR 3.988,888 in Indonesia

▪︎ SGD 388 in Singapore

▪︎ USD 288 in other countries

Nadia Omer, CEO of AirAsia MOVE, said, "We are happy to finally bring back a new version of the popular travel subscription pass with a refreshed name, Asean Pass, ensuring travelers a seamless and affordable travel subscription plan while exploring Asean. This offering reaffirms our commitment to providing travelers with one convenient travel solution, encompassing AirAsia flights and AirAsia MOVE's offerings under one unlimited plan."

Asean Pass members can use their flight redemptions for travel beginning on 8 March 2024, and for a year after the subscription date.

All add-ons, government taxes, fees, and other applicable costs apply to redemption flights for the Asean Pass. Flight bookings are subject to extra terms and restrictions and the embargo period; reservations must be made at least 14 days in advance of departure. Whether or not there are open seats on a given route depends on supply and demand.

To stay up-to-date on all things AirAsia MOVE, follow AirAsia MOVE Philippines on Facebook and @airasiamove.ph on Instagram. Download the AirAsia Superapp (which will soon be called AirAsia MOVE) from the Huawei App Gallery, Google Play Store, or Apple App Store for a seamless and improved experience.