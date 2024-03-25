LATEST

SM Store's campaign delivers 5,000 hygiene kits to young Filipinas

Turnover of hygiene kits from SM Store Shop & Share for Women to Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP) National Headquarters From left, Mrs. Jade Reyes, Program Director of GSP, Mr. Aries Pineda, Sr. Manager of SM Store CSR & Publicity together with GSP National President, Dr. Cristina Lim-Yuson and Mrs. Roselyn B. Davadilla, National Executive Director of GSP
SM Store celebrates the successful conclusion of its Shop & Share for Women campaign, launched in honor of International Women's Month. The initiative empowers young girls to manage their menstrual health comfortably. With overwhelming support from loyal shoppers, the campaign donates 5,000 menstrual hygiene kits to NGO partners nationwide.

A total of 500 kits were given to the Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP) National Headquarters in Ermita, Manila, on 12 March 2024. Another 500 kits were sent to Tungkong Mangga Elementary School in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, which is a partner of SM Foundation.

On 14 March, a turnover took place where 1,000 kits each were distributed to the young women of GSP Visayas in Cebu City and Jugan Elementary School in Consolacion, Cebu. The final distribution occurred on 21 March, where 1,500 kits were given to GSP Eastern Mindanao in Toril, Davao City, and 500 kits were provided to Talikala Davao, which is a partner NGO of the United Nations (UN) Women in Mindanao.

As the International Women's Month draws to a close, SM Store encourages everyone to continue supporting initiatives that empower women. SM Store extends its warm wishes for a Happy Women's Month to the amazing Filipinas.

Shop & Share for Women Turnover in GSP Visayas and Mindanao
Students from SM Foundation Inc. partner schools- Tungkong Mangga Elementary School (San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan) and Jugan Elementary School in Consolacion, Cebu posed with a finger heart expressing a more comfortable and healthier future.
