SM Store's campaign delivers 5,000 hygiene kits to young Filipinas

SM Store celebrates the successful conclusion of its Shop & Share for Women campaign, launched in honor of International Women's Month. The initiative empowers young girls to manage their menstrual health comfortably. With overwhelming support from loyal shoppers, the campaign donates 5,000 menstrual hygiene kits to NGO partners nationwide.

A total of 500 kits were given to the Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP) National Headquarters in Ermita, Manila, on 12 March 2024. Another 500 kits were sent to Tungkong Mangga Elementary School in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, which is a partner of SM Foundation.

On 14 March, a turnover took place where 1,000 kits each were distributed to the young women of GSP Visayas in Cebu City and Jugan Elementary School in Consolacion, Cebu. The final distribution occurred on 21 March, where 1,500 kits were given to GSP Eastern Mindanao in Toril, Davao City, and 500 kits were provided to Talikala Davao, which is a partner NGO of the United Nations (UN) Women in Mindanao.

As the International Women's Month draws to a close, SM Store encourages everyone to continue supporting initiatives that empower women. SM Store extends its warm wishes for a Happy Women's Month to the amazing Filipinas.