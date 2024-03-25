Shell Pilipinas recognized for diversity and inclusion commitments

Shell Pilipinas Corporation (SPC) has recently been recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, earning a spot in iCXeed's Circle of Excellence at the Asia CEO Awards 2023. This acknowledgment highlights Shell Pilipinas' ongoing efforts to cultivate an inclusive work culture that celebrates diversity in all its forms.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative of Shell companies in the Philippines emphasizes fair treatment and advancement of all employees while eliminating the barriers that hinder certain groups from thriving.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition at the Asia CEO Awards. At Shell, we value diversity and inclusion and are committed to cultivating a workplace where everyone feels valued and respected," said Lorelie Quiambao-Osial, CEO and president of SPC.

Throughout its 109-year history, Shell Pilipinas has implemented gender-neutral policies to ensure equal opportunities and career progression for all employees. The company recognizes and rewards contributions through training programs, mentorship, and added responsibilities, harnessing the strengths of a diverse and inclusive workforce to drive SPC toward becoming one of the nation's most competitive and innovative organizations.

In a recent move towards fostering more equitable work environments, Shell introduced the Workforce of an Inclusive, Diverse, and Engaged Network (WIDEN), replacing the previous Women's Network. WIDEN aims to inspire a gender-neutral community and promote equal participation at all levels and locations.

Shell Pilipinas also prioritizes Health, Safety, Security, and environment as a crucial part of its operations, ensuring high standards in the workplace to safeguard its people, assets and the community.

The Asia CEO Awards, now in its 14th year, has become a significant platform, with over 700 nominations received from influential leaders and organizations in the country. Among the categories is the Diversity Company of the Year award, reserved for organizations in the Philippines demonstrating a proactive commitment to accepting and respecting human differences. These differences span various aspects, including race, religion, gender, gender identity and physical abilities.