Scale and tail

Mascot costumes are not just for representing a sports team, product, or company to amuse fans and patrons.

Last Valentine’s Day, a teddy bear mascot knocked on the door of a house in Lima, Peru to deliver gifts to two women living there. The mascot was holding up a heart-shaped sign that read: “You are my reason to smile.”

One of the women rushed down the stairs to receive her gift. To her surprise, the mascot tackled her to the ground and handcuffed her.

Other police officers appeared, entered the house and arrested the other woman inside. It was a drug sting led by an undercover cop disguised as a teddy bear.

The police arrested the two women on suspicion of trading cocaine and marijuana paste. Hundreds of packages of drugs were seized at the location, Agence France-Presse reports.

In Japan, mascots are also used for public awareness campaigns. One led a roadside parade in Ikebukuro, Tokyo on 16 March.

Organizers of the parade wanted to promote road safety ahead of the annual nationwide public awareness campaign in April.

A cop was inside the costume when the parade kicked off at the Ikebukuro Police Station. Many fans and passersby looked on and joined the parade featuring police officers holding up a banner, Japan News reports.

It was not surprising that the mascot drew so much attention and drew a crowd, including reporters, that took pictures. After all, it resembled the popular Japanese movie monster Godzilla.

While it was a human-size version of the menacing giant, the mascot moved slowly, dragged by the weight of the heavy scaly costume that included a long tail with spikes, like the Godzilla on the silver screen.

The banner held up by the officers had a message in Japanese reminding people to drive safely and follow road traffic rules, instead of announcing an upcoming Godzilla movie sequel.

WITH AFP