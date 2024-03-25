RCBC's digital payment solution now available for toll fees

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation’s digital payment solution is now one of the payment channels available in the Metro Pacific Tollways (MPT) application DriveHub. The partnership enables drivers with an RCBC account to use their bank account as a payment channel for their EasyTrip RFID in the Metro Pacific Tollway (MPT) DriveHub application.

The MPT DriveHub application is a super application that allows people to manage RFID balance, access help and support, calculate toll fees, receive advisories, and access RFI reloading. The integration became possible through Brankas, an open finance technology company that assists entities in embedding and integrating digital financial solutions for utmost convenience and speed.

Through the partnership, it is expected that motorists and commuters would cement their relationship with digital banking and have a better driving experience in the major tollways in the country. With RCBC’s mission of making digital services accessible to all Filipinos, the integration of the RCBC payment channel furthers digital experiences as part of the everyday Filipino lifestyle.

RCBC Executive Vice President and Chief Innovations and Inclusion Officer Lito Villanueva lauded the development as another milestone of RCBC’s ever-growing network of digital services and applications. He added that with the inclusion of RCBC as a payment channel, he expects smoother and faster rides for Filipino drivers using major tollways managed by the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation.

“Digital is truly becoming a necessity in the Filipino experience. With RCBC being one of the few mobile banking options available in the MPT DriveHub app, we are initiating another step in fusing facets of contemporary Filipino life to make their lives more convenient and efficient. With the inclusion of RCBC into the MPT DriveHub app, we hope that people will switch to digital in paying for tolls and other services,” Villanueva said.

“The greatest benefactor of this partnership are Filipino drivers who are always on-the-go. RCBC is a staunch advocate of life that is always on-the-go, and it is with this mindset that we have designed pioneering applications such as RCBC Pulz that puts hyper personalized experiences front and center,” Villanueva added.

RCBC has rapidly ascended as the country's fastest-growing bank, soaring from eighth place in 2018 to fifth in 2022 among the top privately-owned universal banks in terms of assets. Its numerous global and local accolades include four consecutive awards as the Philippines' Best Bank for Digital by Asiamoney and The Asset Triple A Digital Awards, along with the prestigious Eye on Innovation Award by Gartner.

Additionally, RCBC has been honored with the YouTube Challenger Award for its innovative digital ad campaigns, amassing over 17 million views combined. The bank has also been crowned Grand Champion for Digital Payments and Financial Inclusion by the Bankers Institute of the Philippines and ranked Number 1 in the Philippine Best Customer Service 2023 survey by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and global research firm Statista. Furthermore, RCBC boasts the top position in system uptime, as affirmed by a regional banks study conducted by Brankas.