PBBM extends prayers amid Princess of Wales' cancer recovery

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday extended his prayers and well wishes for Catherine, Princess of Wales' recovery and resilience during her challenging time.

Marcos Jr.'s statement came after Kate Middleton, now Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced in a video message on X (formerly Twitter) last Friday that she is in the early stages of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

"The Filipino people have Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in our thoughts and prayers throughout this challenging time," Marcos Jr. wrote in response to the Princess of Wales' video message.

"We pray for her good health and continued healing, and for the strength of her family during this difficult period," Marcos Jr. added.

The Princess of Wales released a video update regarding her health on social media, following weeks of speculation regarding her whereabouts and well-being since her hospitalization in January.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Kate said.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she added.

Kate refrained from disclosing the specific type of cancer she had been diagnosed with, and she also requested privacy and understanding.

The recent cancer diagnosis adds to a string of health struggles faced by the royal family.

In February, King Charles received a cancer diagnosis, coming less than 18 months after he ascended to the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022.

Following his diagnosis, he has withdrawn from public duties.

Buckingham Palace has refrained from disclosing the stage of his cancer.

Earlier, on January 21, Sarah, Duchess of York, the former wife of Prince Andrew, revealed that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer.