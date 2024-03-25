Palace: Half-day work in gov't offices on Wednesday

The Malacañang Palace on Monday has announced a half-day work suspension for government employees on Wednesday to properly observe the upcoming Holy Week holidays, particularly Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

According to Memorandum Circular No. 45 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, work in government offices will be suspended starting from 12:00 noon on 27 March.

However, certain agencies whose responsibilities involve providing essential services such as basic healthcare, disaster preparedness and response, and other vital functions will remain operational to ensure continuity of services to the public.

"The suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the sound discretion of their respective employers," Memorandum Circular No. 45 read.

"This Circular shall take effect immediately," it added.

Officials anticipate a significant migration during Holy Week as Filipinos travel to their hometowns to observe the Lenten season.