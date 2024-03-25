Over 13K hurdle NAPOLCOM exams

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) on Monday reported that a total of 13,420 or 35.37 percent of the 37,937 examinees hurdled the police examinations conducted on 10 December 2023, in 24 designated testing centers nationwide, and on 11 February 2024 in an examination center in Butuan City.

The total number of passers is distributed, as follows: 8,399 passers of the PNP Entrance (PNPE) Examination representing 28.76 percent of the 29,205 PNPE examinees, and the combined 5,021 passers constituting 57.50 percent of the 8,732 in-service police officers who took the PNP Promotional Examinations.

The 5,021 police officers who successfully passed the promotional examinations per category are broken down, as follows: Police Officer 1st Class Examination for Police Major and Police Lieutenant Colonel (39 or 42.39 percent); Police Officer 2nd Class Examination for Police Lieutenant and Police Captain (234 or 23.47 percent); Police Officer 3rd Class Examination for Police Master Sergeant, Police Senior Master Sergeant, Police Chief Master Sergeant, and Police Executive Master Sergeant (2,897 or 60.80 percent); and Police Officer 4th Class Examination for Police Corporal and Police Staff Sergeant (1,851 or 64.32 percent).

The eligibility conferred upon passing the PNPE Examination is one of the requirements for appointment in the PNP as a Patrolman/Patrolwoman while passing the promotional examination is considered appropriate for promotion to a higher rank.

The list of successful examinees will be posted at the NAPOLCOM One-Stop Shop (NOSS), 7th Floor, NAPOLCOM Central Office located at DILG-NAPOLCOM Center, NAPOLCOM Building, EDSA corner Quezon Avenue, West Triangle, Quezon City and can be viewed at the NAPOLCOM website at www.napolcom.gov.ph.

Individual Certificate of Eligibility (for examination passers) and Report of Rating (for unsuccessful examinees) will be sent by mail to all examinees.

Certification of successful examinees may be issued upon request both at the NAPOLCOM Central and Regional Offices.