NKTI to close outpatient areas for Holy Week

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) on Monday announced the temporary closure of several outpatient areas from 28 March to 29 March in preparation for the Holy Week.

The areas that will be closed include PD Baxter, Outpatient Services, Medical Social Services, Pharmacy, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Cardiovascular Catheterization, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Non-invasive Cardiovascular, iVasc, and Ambulatory Infusion Therapy.

Regular operations will resume on 1 April.

However, the laboratory, except for COVID-19 RT-PCR testing and the pulmonary section, will maintain regular operating hours during the closure dates.

The NKTI said it will only be accepting GENEXPERT requests and will not be conducting RT-PCR tests from 28 March to 31 March.