MOVE IT Launches ‘Malasakit sa Biyahe’ Safety and Protection Program

MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto shares: “Bilang isa sa mga participants ng Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Study, isang napakahalagang aspeto ng aming serbisyo sa MOVE IT ang kaligtasan – hindi lamang ng aming mga pasahero kundi pati ng bawat Kuya at Ate ng Kalsada. Hindi lamang po pangako ang ‘kaligtasan’ para sa amin; bagkus ito ay bahagi na ng aming prinsipyo. Kaya patuloy ang ating pagpapalawig ng mga programa, alituntunin at tech features upang mas mapaigting ang kaligtasan ng ating bawat biyahe. Malayo na ang ating narating pagdating dito at patuloy pa tayong mag-iimprove para sa bawat pasaherong patuloy na nagtitiwala at tumatangkilik sa aming serbisyo, at maging sa mga riders na umaasa sa MOVE IT para sa kanilang pang-araw-araw na kabuhayan.”

Prioritizing Skills Assessment and Development

Foundational to the safety and security principle of MOVE IT is the assessment and development of the skillset of its rider network. Before onboarding, every aspiring MOVE IT rider-partner undergoes a rigorous identification; and skills and vehicular roadworthiness assessment process. Rider-partners are now also required to do an annual mandatory retraining and vehicle inspection.

Believing in the transformative impact of continuous education, MOVE IT has also partnered with various organizations and agencies in the implementation of capacity-building programs. These sessions cover topics such as road safety, passenger handling, and vehicle maintenance. The moto-taxi platform has sealed partnerships with MMDA, PNP, and CEMEX in the pursuit of these programs.

MOVE IT has also recently announced its very first MOVE IT Kaligtasan Center, which is located at the MOVE IT-Grab Warehouse in Marikina. This is a designated facility for all skills development and assessment activities and will soon evolve to house dedicated help desks for rider and passenger concerns — effectively growing MOVE IT’s multi-channel help centers and consumer assistance channels. The homegrown moto-taxi platform is set to establish more Kaligtasan Centers in different cities in 2024.

Lastly, to ensure accessibility to its educational curriculums, MOVE IT offers its rider partners access to its very own MOVE IT Academy — an in-app online learning platform featuring safety-focused e-learning content. As of March 2024, 150,000 safety courses on MOVE IT Academy have been completed by rider-partners.

Leveraging Cutting-Edge Technology in Ensuring Safe Rides

MOVE IT, with its strategic partnership with leading superapp Grab, has pioneered several in-app features for passengers and its rider-partners geared at ensuring their safety and security on the road. With these user-friendly and readily accessible features, riders and passengers can go through rides with an extra layer of safety and added confidence.

Share My Ride: This feature allows riders and passengers to share their live location with colleagues and loved ones for easy tracking. A Share My Ride link can be disseminated by the user via different messaging apps and platforms.

Emergency SOS Button: This feature promptly connects users with local authorities and law enforcement, guaranteeing immediate response and assistance when required.

Manage Emergency Contacts: An exclusive feature on MOVE IT, this functionality allows users to store multiple family and emergency contacts for easy access and speed dial during emergencies.

With MOVE IT’s commitment to safety extending even after the ride, passengers also have access to the reporting mechanism ‘Report an Issue’ via the Activity Tab. Passengers just need to click the specific transaction they wish to file a report on and indicate the necessary details of their concern. On the driver app, a ‘Passenger Rating’ feature allows rider-partners to rate and provide feedback on the conduct of the passenger. Through this feature, MOVE IT can investigate any reported misconduct by some passengers and assist riders accordingly.

Leveraging its community of rider-partners, MOVE IT has also established ‘Ka-MOVE IT Emergency Responders’ — a league of MOVE IT riders trained by the platform and the Philippine Red Cross to conduct basic first aid and situation assessment. Connected via various communication channels, the Emergency Responders serve as MOVE IT’s invaluable on-the-road assets when incidents happen, therefore exponentially growing the capacity of the platform to conduct immediate aid to all concerned.

Passengers and riders are also encouraged to contact the 24/7 MOVE IT Safety Hotline at 02-8883-7109 for any incidents encountered on the road.

A Strong and Continuously Improving Safety Scorecard

Published in 2023, the MOVE IT Passenger Manifesto stresses the deep commitment of MOVE IT to safety: Laging Kaligtasan ang Una Sa Lahat. As a long-standing principle of the platform, safety on MOVE IT remains of paramount importance. This is attested to by its continuously improving scorecard. Touting its professionally trained and fully capable rider fleet, and its 24/7 incident response team; the platform currently maintains a 99.998% safety record and a less-than 30-minute average incident response time.

And it does not end here. The Passenger Manifesto endures with a bigger promise, which is Laging Nagsusumikap Para Mas Mapaganda ang Serbisyo Namin. This commitment to optimization pushes MOVE IT to offer safe, reliable, and honest rides every single day — elevating the standards in the local moto-taxi industry to the benefit of every commuter and rider.