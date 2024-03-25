Mining companies urged: Craft development plan

GUIUAN, Eastern Samar — The municipal government of Guiuan revealed that it will involve mining companies operating in Homonhon Island in crafting of the island’s comprehensive development plan.

Guiuan Mayor Annaliza Gonzales-Kwan said she will call all the four mining companies in Homonhon to a meeting this week so that they will be able to start preparations for a workshop on the comprehensive development plan scheduled in the first week of April.

Kwan added that the plan will serve as the roadmap for the development of the island that will include aspects on livelihood, infrastructure and environmental conservation, among others.

She said many mining companies are being criticized for their failure to uplift the condition of the communities where they operate due to the absence of a plan to improve it.

“There should be a plan so that earnings derived from the mining operations are spent judiciously,” Kwan said. “When the mining ceases its operation, the community that it will leave behind would be in a better condition.”

She stressed that at present, the funds from the Social Development and Management Program that is given to host community are usually spent on social events such as fiesta, basketball tournaments or barangay beauty contest.

“The barangay captain would solicit from the mining company a swine for the fiesta and the mining company will deduct it from their SDMP,” Kwan said. “That should not be the case. This is a development fund that should be used for the development of the community.”