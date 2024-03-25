KWF urged parents, schools to expose children in literature

The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (Commission on the Filipino Language) on Monday urged parents and schools to expose their children to traditional forms of literature ahead of National Literature Month in April.

In a televised public briefing, KWF Chairperson Dr. Arthur Casanova underscored the importance of a multi-faceted approach involving education, familial influence, and adaptation to modern technology.

"When it comes to preserving our literary heritage and fostering an appreciation for it, it starts at home. Parents should introduce children to our rich oral tradition from a young age. By the time a child is three years old, they should already be immersed in our cultural narratives," Cassanova said.

"It's crucial that literature remains a cornerstone of education. We must encourage students to not only read but also analyze various forms of literature, be it poetry, drama, or essays," Cassanova added.

Addressing concerns about the impact of technology on traditional literary practices, Casanova reassured that technological advancements should complement rather than undermine literary culture.

He pointed out that literature continues to evolve through films, television dramas, and even social media platforms like Facebook where poems are shared.

Meanwhile, Casanova said KWF is "very busy" organizing contests and activities for National Literature Month.

From poetry competitions to scholarships honoring literary contributions, Casanova said the commission aims to engage citizens across the country in celebrating their literary heritage.

Reflecting on the theme of this year's celebration, "Panitikan at Kalayaan (Literature and Freedom)," Casanova underscored the transformative power of literature in promoting peace and societal progress.

"Literature can be used to promote peace in our country," Casanova said, highlighting the theme's resonance with current socio-political realities.

When asked about the distinction between National Literature Month and Language Month celebrated in August, Dr. Casanova clarified that while Language Month focuses on linguistic diversity, Literature Month celebrates the rich tapestry of literary traditions spanning various cultural communities in the Philippines.

He emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous languages and promoting literary expression in all its forms.