DOH records 453 cases of 'pertussis'

Recorded cases of pertussis or whopping cough in almost 10 regions in the country increased to a total of 453, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In a televised interview, DOH Undersecretary Eric Tayag said the Department also recorded 35 deaths from pertussis.

There were only 23 cases a year ago during the same period.

Tayag attributed this to low immunization, only at 72 percent.

"Hindi mo na maiiwasan ang outbreak kasi taon-taon, dumadami yung bilang ng tinatawag nating susceptible. Ito yung mga hindi nabakunahan. So throughout the years, naiipon yan kaya ang ginagawa ng Kagawaran ng Kalusugan para parati nagkakaroon ng catch-up immunization (You can no longer avoid the outbreak because every year the number of what we call susceptible -- these are those who have not been vaccinated -- is increasing. So, through the years that accumulates and that's what the Department of Health does so that we always have catch-up immunization)," Tayag said.

Tayag said in 2022, they had catch-up immunization with measles, rubella, and oral polio vaccine; it, however, hit only 84 percent.

For the protection of measles, vaccination needs to be high, at least 90 percent, he explained.

"Kung gusto nating ma-eliminate ang measles, hindi bababa sa 96 percent (If we want to eliminate measles, vaccination needs to be at least 96 percent)," Tayag said.

Tayag said the pertussis vaccine is given to infants as early as six weeks and should be given twice again one month apart and the vaccine used is Pentavalent 5-in-1.

Aside from low vaccination turnout, Tayag explained that some parents forgot to vaccinate their children or were too lazy.

The DOH, he added, also had issued with vaccine supplies.

"Kaya nga ang aming Kalihim, Secretary Ted Herbosa ay nag-issue ng blue alert diyan sa BARMM at ngayon naman ay hinihikayat lahat po, pamahalaang lokal, mga doktor na tuloy-tuloy na sabay-baya tayong magpaalala kay mommy na lalo na sa health center na mayroon pang mga suplay, pumunta na po kayo ngayon at para po mabakunahan na po si baby agad, libre po yan (That's why Secretary Ted Herbosa issued a blue alert in BARMM and now he is encouraging everyone, local government, doctors, to continuously remind mommies at the same time especially at the health center that there are still supplies. Go now and get the baby vaccinated right away. That's free)," he said.

At least a million doses of pertussis vaccines are set to arrive in June, the DOH earlier announced.

Tayag added that the DOH had ordered 800,000 to one million doses of vaccines, which would arrive in June or during the middle of the year.

In the meantime, those affected by the disease can take antibiotics.

Pertussis or whooping cough (“ubong-dalahit” or “tuspirina” in Filipino) is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection that causes influenza-like symptoms of mild fever, colds, and coughs seven to 10 days after exposure.

This cough, in typical cases, will develop into a characteristic hacking cough.

Pertussis can be treated by antibiotics, but it is best prevented through vaccination.