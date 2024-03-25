CoA’s unmodified opinion (1)

The number-one core value of an auditor at the Commission on Audit (CoA) is God-centeredness.

“We believe the authority we exercise as auditors is God entrusted,” and therefore our highest accountability is to Him.

It would be most fitting to place our perspective on this CoA power with our prayers and reflections as background to our observance of Holy Week: Controlling One’s Own Opinion and Trust in Divine Providence.

Christ speaks on “Controlling One’s Own Opinion”:

“My Child, everybody likes to follow his way of thinking. Every man prefers to associate with those who agree with his ideas. Yet, it is so foolish for you to think too highly of your own opinion. Nobody knows all the answers. The man who is always talking does not advance much in knowledge. A good listener will always learn more than the one who talks too much.

“To those who know how to control their tongues for My sake, I grant the grace of interior peace. Do not love your own opinion too much.”

“Be humble enough to seek advice when you need it. Do not try to be independent of all other opinions. Different opinions may bring you a broader understanding of yourself as well as of others.”

Christ speaks on “Trust in Divine Providence”: “My Child, everything on earth needs My support to continue in existence. Not for a single moment can I withdraw My power from anything. If I did, it would vanish into nothingness from which I created it.”

“I am the fountain of all good, the Power of all life, the Depth of all knowledge. To trust in Me is your highest wisdom and deepest consolation.”

CoA auditors are prohibited from issuing opinions on the contents of audit reports they issue for such could constitute prejudging the case against those who may be involved in the adverse findings of the auditors.

What happened on 16 August 2013 was not too distant not to be recalled when the CoA chief and the CoA commissioner issued too many premature audit opinions which, according to keen political observers and practicing lawyers, constituted prejudgment against those whose names were included in the audit report.

But such was the case simply because the auditors and the CoA chiefs believed so much in their opinions without any intent of controlling them.

Embarrassing issues were raised against those premature opinions of CoA for being repugnant to the provisions of Presidential Decree 1445 “to respect, protect and preserve the independence of CoA” (Section 126); “to maintain complete independence, impartiality and objectivity… in the performance of duties” (Section 54); and to present in the audit report “factual matters accurately, completely and fairly” (Section 54).

The foregoing reflections follow the auditor’s issuance of his opinion on the fairness of the presentation by an agency management of its accounts and financial operations as of the calendar year just ended.

An unmodified opinion, also referred to as an unqualified opinion, is issued when the auditor concludes that the financial statements were prepared, in all material respects, under the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and the International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

Based on the powers vested by the 1987 Philippine Constitution, the CoA conducts financial, performance and compliance audits.

In a financial audit, the objective is to determine whether the financial statements were prepared, in all material respects, under an applicable financial reporting framework.

The audit criteria in a financial audit are the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

