BI enforces 'leave ban' on personnel for Holy Week

To ensure that there is a sufficient workforce available to service the traveling public before, during, and after the Lenten break, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) employees in all international ports are prohibited from taking leaves of absence.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the purpose of the leave ban, which went into effect on March 15 and will expire on April 1, is to guarantee that every immigration booth at airports is adequately staffed to handle the high number of travelers who are anticipated to enter and exit the country over the extended holidays.

Tansingco said that the prohibition applies to all employees assigned to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and all other international ports of entry and exit nationwide.

He stressed that the leave ban was implemented to ensure that immigration services to the traveling public are not interrupted during the Lenten break when there is a definite upsurge in passenger volume at the airports.

“We assure the traveling public that our counters are fully manned to process them,” he added.

According to the BI, during the next three days, the Bureau anticipates between 39,000 and 44,000 daily arrivals and between 40,000 and 44,000 departures from outside. The BI chief stated that they also anticipate an increase in the number of passengers leaving by Wednesday and an increase in the number of people arriving by Sunday.

He added that he has already issued personnel orders, temporarily deploying almost 70 additional personnel to augment manpower at major international airports and having mobile counters on standby to help process travelers.