Baguio mayor faces graft raps anew

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong is facing another graft case before the Office of the Ombudsman.

This comes as Baguio City Councilor Mylen Yaranon filed a case against the mayor for violating Section 3 of the Republic Act 3019 or the Graft and Corruption and Malversation of Public Fund and Administrative Offenses.

The councilor claimed the case was prompted from the alleged regularities on the implementation of the construction and improvement as well as rehabilitation of a Multi-Purpose Building in Irisan Barangay Complex worth P50 million.

Yaranon alleged that the project was implemented through a memorandum of agreement between the Department of Public Works and Highways Cordillera and the local government represented by Magalong.

Based on the MoA, the government of Baguio is in charge on the bidding of the project.

It was awarded to Khatib Construction on 18 December 2021 and the project was to be completed within 350 days or until 8 December 2022.

On 20 March 2022, a meeting was held between the DPWH and the Baguio City Building and Architects Office and the project engineer from DPWH presented in the meeting many discrepancies in the elevation in the footings as well as the sizes of the columns of the building that are totally different from what are indicated in the plan.

The Baguio City District Engineering Office of the DPWH stressed that any change in the project should be in accordance with the MoA and a Variation Order should also be submitted.

It also disclosed that the only allowed action on a variance is limited to 10 percent of the contract amount. If the amount is higher, it must be referred to the central office of the DPWH.

The DPWH wrote the CBAO on 22 August 2022 on its observation on the materials used in the construction which are different from the plan.