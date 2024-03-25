Arbitrate WPS claim, Gibo dares Beijing

The Philippines, through Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., on Monday dared China to bring its territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) to arbitration under international laws.

Teodoro issued the challenge after China warned the Philippines to “be prepared to bear all potential consequences” of its actions in the WPS, the portion of the South China Sea (SCS) that belongs to the Philippines as affirmed in a 2016 international arbitral ruling.

The same ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration based in The Hague declared Beijing’s claim to nearly the entire SCS as being without basis.

“How could they say we are challenging their bottom line when they are the ones intruding on our territory? What kind of bottom line is that?” Teodoro asked in Filipino. “Whatever that is, why would you scare us and then you’ll say ‘we want peace.’”

On Saturday, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the Philippines of “repeatedly challenging China’s bottom line,” following the most recent confrontation between Manila and Beijing at Ayungin Shoal.

In the latest incident, two China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels bombarded with water the Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 while it was en route to the grounded warship, BRP Sierra Madre.

Teodoro made the statements as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned China’s ambassador to Manila to explain. Likewise, the Philippine Embassy in Beijing lodged a protest against the CCG’s actions. (See related story)

Filipino troops stationed on the shoal live on the crumbling BRP Sierra Madre and require frequent resupplies of food, water and other necessities as well as transport for personnel rotations.

Med-evac

Apart from supplies and equipment, the Philippine military said six Navy personnel were transported to the Sierra Madre on Saturday, after one soldier was recently evacuated for medical reasons.

The damaged supply boat and its escorts sailed back to port after completing their mission, the task force said.

Teodoro reminded China of its stated intention to address its dispute with the Philippines in the WPS through consultation and dialogue.

“What does this consultation and dialogue mean? Is there any settlement or just like that settling tactical situation?” Teodoro asked.

“If they really want a peaceful solution, if they are not afraid to reveal to the world their claims, why don’t we arbitrate under international law to make it clear to all our rights? Why don’t they want that?” he added.

The defense chief said the Philippine government has readied measures in response to China’s harassment in the WPS, which it claims to be its territory based on “their incredible historical narratives.”

He said the Philippines would continue to uphold its sovereignty and jurisdiction in the WPS under international laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

China complains

The China Coast Guard, in turn, defended its actions, describing them as the “lawful regulation, interception and expulsion” of a foreign vessel that “tried to forcefully intrude” into Chinese waters.

On Monday, China’s embassy in the Philippines said it had complained to Manila over what it called the “illegal intrusion” of its vessels into its waters.

Ayungin, also called Second Thomas Shoal, is about 200 kilometers from the western Philippine island of Palawan, and more than 1,000 kilometers from China’s nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

Manila has conveyed its “strong protest against the aggressive actions undertaken by the CCG and Chinese Maritime Militia against the rotation and resupply mission undertaken by the Philippines in Ayungin Shoal,” the DFA said on Monday.

It is the same location where there have been recent collisions between vessels belonging to both countries, as well as water cannoning by the China Coast Guard.

The United States, which has a mutual defense pact with Manila, has denounced the attack.

This was days after visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States stood by its “ironclad” commitments to defend longtime ally, the Philippines, against armed attack in the South China Sea.

With AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE