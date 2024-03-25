Alleged links between Bamban mayor and illegal POGO ops uncovered

Senator Win Gatchalian on Monday disclosed that his office obtained suspicious documents allegedly linking Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) operations in Tarlac.

Gatchalian noted that a POGO, now termed an Internet Gaming Licensee (IGL) hub in Tarlac, was previously flagged by authorities over complaints of human trafficking and serious illegal detention.

According to Gatchalian, the first document they acquired was a Sangguniang Bayan Resolution, dated September 2020, which contains the council's approval of the application made by then-private citizen Guo for a license to operate the Hongsheng Gaming Technology, Incorporated.

In February last year, the Hongsheng was raided by the authorities.

Another raid was directed to the same compound, where Hongsheng has since been established as Zun Yuan Technology, Inc. on 13 March.

Gatchalian’s office has also acquired another document containing a list of vehicles found inside the premises of Zun Yuan Tech.

Citing the verification made with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Gatchalian said one of the vehicles, a Ford Expedition EL with plate number CAT 6574, is registered under Guo's name.

Further, a statement of account issued to Guo by Tarlac II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TARELCO II) was also found inside Zuan Yuan’s premises.

The statement of account, which appears to be an electricity bill amounting to P15.111 million, covers the period between September 2023 and February 2024.

Hence, Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, urged the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to thoroughly investigate the possible links of Mayor Guo to the illegal gaming industry.

"These are damning pieces of evidence that Mayor Guo might be involved in the operation of this POGO facility that is now implicated in various criminal activities. The DILG should look closely into the matter," Gatchalian emphasized.

Gatchalian has filed a resolution seeking the conduct of an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the alleged human trafficking, serious illegal detention, as well as physical abuse and torture in the premises of Zun Yuan operating in Bamban, Tarlac.