Aboitiz Land ready for maximized investment

The benefits of opting for ready-for-occupancy units are manifold -- whether you're newlyweds eager to start your life together or an individual seeking to establish roots in your own space, the ability to move into a ready-for-occupancy home offers unparalleled convenience.

The availability of amenities within the neighborhood ensures that residents can instantly enjoy the perks of their new community, from recreational facilities to retail outlets, without the wait typically associated with pre-selling properties.

Additionally, the potential for robust property value appreciation and the ease of leasing out RFO units present lucrative investment opportunities for savvy investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

Aboitiz Land offers a special opportunity for individuals to realize their investment goals and enjoy a better quality of life through its diverse range of RFO offerings. With a focus on convenience, amenities, investment potential, and flexible payment options, Aboitiz Land remains committed to delivering quality properties that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Aboitiz Land presents its RFO homes, including Ajoya Communities strategically located in Central Luzon. These communities cater specifically to families and have experienced significant value appreciation since their launch.

For instance, Ajoya Cabanatuan and Ajoya Capas have seen remarkable increases of up to 160% and 77%, respectively, since their inception in 2018. Ajoya Pampanga, launched in 2019, has also witnessed a notable 90% surge in value.

Designed for family living, these communities provide comfortable homes and promising investment opportunities. If you're seeking immediate residence in a thriving community near New Clark City, consider the Ajoya Capas Duplex homes, offering a minimum of 80 sqm, with monthly payments starting at P14,900.

In areas like Capas, Tarlac, with a growing tourism industry, property owners can capitalize on the demand for accommodations. Pampanga has become a favored destination for those seeking homes with larger floor areas and spacious lots. The province attracts individuals and families who prioritize comfort and ample living space in their residences.

With its expansive properties and generous room sizes, Pampanga offers the perfect setting for creating homes that are both functional and accommodating, appealing to those who value a lifestyle characterized by openness and freedom. Ajoya Communities offer families both a place to live and potential for financial gain, aligning with their aspirations for a secure future.

Meanwhile in the south of Luzon, Seafront Residences offers House 100, a 200-sqm beachside property with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and ample living space across three floors.

Ideal for families, these homes also present a lucrative investment opportunity. Awarded by the Philippine Property Awards as the Best Housing Development in the Philippines, this premium property provides a unique coastal living experience. Additionally, Seafront Residences offers RFO discounts of up to P3 million.

Within Seafront Residences, Seafront Villas offer a unique blend of comfort and exclusivity, overlooking the serene waters of Tayabas Bay. With investment opportunities starting at P130,900 monthly for move-in ready units, these low-rise condominiums present an attractive proposition for those seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning tourism industry in Batangas.

With tourism on the rise in Batangas, owners can capitalize on the growing demand for accommodations through vacation rentals.

In Cebu, the Amoa project stands out for its highly-amenitized property development, offering attractive rates for RFO units. Townhouses start at just P17,900 per month, catering to individuals and families in the north of Cebu.

Among these, Asha is one of the model townhouses available, providing an ideal space for family activities. Nestled on a scenic plot, it offers a porch with views of either the mountains or the sea horizon. Monthly payments for Asha start at P25,700, making it a great choice for your family's new home at Amoa.

For those with a penchant for nature and adventure, Foressa Mountain Town in Balamban, Cebu offers ready-for-turnover lots amidst lush forests and adventurous terrain. With discounts of up to P330,000, these residential lots provide an idyllic setting for families and nature enthusiasts seeking peace and tranquility away from the hustle and bustle of the city to build their homes on.

Meanwhile, Priveya Hills in Cebu offers low-density living in meticulously landscaped terrain, with discounts of up to P2.7 million for ready-for-turnover lots. Positioned as a prestigious community with curated amenities, Priveya Hills caters to discerning buyers looking for exclusivity and luxury in their residential experience.

Amidst the dynamic Philippine real estate scene, the surge in demand for ready-for-occupancy units reflects a promising opportunity for investors and homebuyers. With the real estate market showing positive growth, particularly in the residential sector, Aboitiz Land's emphasis on RFO units underscores a strategic move to capitalize on this demand.

The convenience and immediacy of RFO units provide an attractive proposition for those looking to make a swift yet solid investment in the property market. Ready with an array of projects tailored to suit their needs, Aboitiz Land stands as a preferred partner for those seeking swift and seamless transitions into their new homes.