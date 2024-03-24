Waste-energy plant rising in Benguet

BAGUIO CITY — Camp John Hay Development Corporation CEO and chairman Robert John Sobrepeña announced that they will build a waste-to-energy facility in Sablan, Benguet.

Sobrepeña said it will be the first in the country, adding that it will also be the most efficient of its kind.

Presently, the company is acquiring a permit from the national government for the said project, he added. Meantime, they are consulting with officials and the people of Sablan.

Sobrepeña acknowledged the fear of residents during one of their consultations that there would be an accumulation of trash in their area, explaining that the WTE needs to process 500 tons of garbage each day.

He said that with the daily garbage hauled in Benguet, they might get garbage from another place to meet the needed garbage to feed the WTE plant.

He claimed there are yet no opposition from the people of the town. The negotiations started in 2020.

Sobrepeña said that the WTE facility will be located in a six-hectare lot in one of the barangays of the town.

He revealed that they hope the construction of the facility will start by the year 2025.

The CEO said that talks are continuing between them and the communities for the construction of the project worth US$50-55 million.