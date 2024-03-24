Truck driver ran over dead by dump truck

A truck driver was killed by a speeding dump truck while he is repairing a portion of his trailer truck early dawn Friday northbound of Mel Lopez Boulevard near the corner of JV Paz Street, Tondo, Manila.

The victim who is still unidentified was only described by police as between 29 to 35 year old and stands at 5’6 with a medium built body, and wearing white T-shirt and black pants.

While the suspect who is reportedly injured is Joseph Amansek, 54, driver of dump truck bearing Plate number NGR-1947 and its helper identified as Ruel Fernandez (were both brought to Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center.

Investigation by P/Cpl. Genesis Flagne, learned that the incident occurred at 2:50 early dawn at earlier mentioned place.

It was learned that while the dump truck was traveling at Mel Lopez Boulevard, Tondo and upon reaching JB Paz Street, the back portion of the trailer truck was bump who happened that the victim is repairing his own truck that was then parked due to mechanical trouble.

The victim was positioned at the back portion right side of the trailer truck while under going repair work.

Due to strong impact the victim was thrown away by distance that cause his intant death.

Charges for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, physical injury and damage to property will be filed against the suspect.