Teves' deportation takes time

Contrary to the estimates of the National Bureau of Investigation that it can take hold of expelled Congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. in a few days; however, the deportation proceedings in Timor-Leste takes about 40 days to complete.

The NBI and the Department of Justice are hoping for a speedier process given his scenario.

The expelled solon was the alleged mastermind in the killing of political rival Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo on 4 March 2023, and was placed on the red notice of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in February.

A red notice is a request for law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest a person pending his extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

NBI Director Medardo De Lemos, in his courtesy call with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, said that the arrest of Teves exemplified their dedication to upholding the rule of law and the significance of international cooperation.

Ramos-Horta during the courtesy call ''communicated his earnest desire for the immediate resolution of the case and emphasized the importance of expeditiously removing Teves from Timor-Leste.”

De Lemos, on the other hand, said the NBI remains committed to fostering strong partnerships with its international counterparts and will continue to work closely with the authorities in Timor-Leste to monitor the extradition process of Teves, who is a fugitive and also considered an undocumented alien in the country following the cancellation of his Philippine passport by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, the legal team of Teves in Timor-Leste will convene to explore various legal options, including the possibility of petitioning the United Nations Commission on Human Rights over his alleged persecution by the Marcos administration.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, legal counsel for Teves, disclosed that they are also considering reapplying for political asylum and seeking guidance from a Timorese lawyer recognized for proficiency in international human rights.

The asylum bid of Teves was rejected by the Ministry of Interior of Timor-Leste, and his subsequent motion for reconsideration was also turned down, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Meanwhile, Teves’ detention has been extended for another 15 days, or pending ongoing court proceedings in Timor-Leste, with only his legal representatives and a select few pre-approved Filipino acquaintances permitted visitation rights.

Topacio disclosed that agents from the NBI, led by De Lemos, have departed Timor-Leste after failing to secure Teves’ immediate return to the Philippines.