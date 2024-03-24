Terror’s many forms

The horrible terrorist attack in Moscow has shocked the entire world. A spray of gunfire and flames extinguished over 130 souls, a barbaric act that must be condemned globally. But where is the anger about the state-sponsored terrorism that occurs daily?

President Vladimir Putin, the master of theatrics, sheds crocodile tears while pointing an accusing finger at Ukraine. However, for months, his troops have been terrorizing Ukrainian residents. Millions of people have been uprooted, and cities have been turned into ruins. Is this not a “barbaric terrorist act?”

Perhaps the answer lies with the convenient adversary. The Islamic State, a mysterious, faceless entity, is an ideal villain. But what about the well-funded, well-armed Goliath that bullies its neighbors based on “historical claims?”

Look no farther than the aggressive behavior in the South China Sea. China, with the subtlety of a drunken dragon, once again utilized water cannons and intimidation techniques against Philippine vessels on Philippine territory.

The latest of China’s unjustified attacks had injured at least three Filipino military personnel who were simply trying to restock their comrades in the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Where is the international outcry? Where is the Day of Mourning? These are not “incidents” but planned acts of aggression that destabilize the region and undermine international law.

Perhaps it is time for a reality check. Terrorism is not limited to bombs and bullets. It is about instilling fear, eroding sovereignty, and redrawing borders via intimidation. In this broader definition, state actors with expansionist intentions are the most powerful wielders of terror.

Think about it. IS may be the current bogeyman, but their reign of terror pales in comparison to the systemic brutality perpetrated by tyrannical regimes.

From the Uyghur Muslims of China to the Rohingya of Myanmar, entire populations are terrorized into submission. These are not individual events; they are scare campaigns by governments intended to muzzle dissent and destroy free society.

Putin’s crocodile tears will not remove the foul odor of his own aggression. And the rest of the world should not be selective in its outrage.

Denounce all acts of terrorism, large and small, state-sponsored or not. Because until we do, the innocent will continue to pay the price — in Moscow music halls, on Philippine resupply ships, and wherever a tyrant sets his sights.

The world cannot be in denial of the slow-burning terror perpetrated by its governments like those of Russia and China for geopolitical expediency. It’s a realpolitik waltz in which human rights are used as bargaining chips, and innocent people’s safety is sacrificed for expansionist goals.

But fury, although essential, is insufficient. We need a worldwide discourse on combatting state-sponsored terrorism. First, we need to expand the definition of terrorism beyond the “bombs and bullets” approach. State-sponsored intimidation methods, forcible displacement of populations, and repression of dissent should all be considered terrorist acts.

Economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure must also be used more effectively against countries with expansionist tendencies. A strong statement from the international community can act as a deterrent to rogue states, but alas, the United Nations has proven itself time and again as an inutile organization.

Unchallenged, war-mongering regimes will continue to instill fear and instability like what China is doing in the Indo-Pacific region, potentially spawning larger regional or, heaven forbid, global conflicts.

Terrorism can take numerous forms. All terror proponents should be held accountable for the fear and mayhem they cause. Only then can we establish a world in which the horrors seen in Moscow, the South China Sea, and numerous other parts of the world would become a thing of the past.

So, the caviar crowd sheds tears in Moscow while many others yawn at China’s South China Sea shenanigans? Typical! Champagne socialists only care about terror when it disrupts their latte runs; otherwise, they turn a blind eye to the designer-suited despot who crushes dissent and steals land from Ukraine, like his counterpart in Beijing.

The world needs a reality check. Terrorism isn’t just about bombings; it’s about wielding fear as a weapon. From Putin’s puppets to Xi Jinping’s goons, state terrorists deserve the same outrage as ragtag jihadists. Until the free world stops this hypocritical tango with tyrants, innocent blood will continue to stain the dance floor.