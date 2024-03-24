Seniors, PWD lists update ordered

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has directed all barangay leaders to update their lists of senior citizens, persons with disabilities and heads of families.

Residents are also urged to cooperate by registering with their barangays.

Lacuna said the goal is to ensure accurate information for the city government’s social amelioration program, which provides monthly financial assistance to senior citizens, solo parents, PWDs and university students.

The update aims to remove deceased residents or those who have transferred residence from the beneficiary list.

Lacuna also wants to include newly qualified residents, such as those who recently became senior citizens, solo parents, or PWDs.