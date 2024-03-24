Pray, meditate on Lenten season — Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna advised city officials, employees and residents of Manila, to use the Holy Week break to pray and meditate so we could reboot and recharge.

The lady mayor reiterated that apart from their own families and relatives, the residents of Manila who need help have no one else to turn to but their local government.

Lacuna led the 3rd Manila Women’s Summit at the Open Air Auditorium in Rizal Park on Tuesday, in partnership with different organizations in the city.

She was joined by Manila Department of Social Welfare Officer-in-Charge Re Fugoso, National Parks Development Committee Chief of Administrative Division Rena Jara and chairperson of Committee on Women and Family Relations Councilor Krystle Marie Bacani.

An interactive talk on women’s importance on the environment hosted by Department of Public Services OIC Kayle Nicole Amurao, Environmental Activist Dr. Noemi Lachica-Licuanan, and Aling Tindera Beneficiary Lorme Villarba was also held for almost 1,000 people of different organizations and offices.