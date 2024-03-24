PBBM urges devotees to embrace 'kindness, selflessness' this Holy Week

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged Filipinos to embrace acts of kindness and selflessness as Catholic devotees around the world celebrate the start of Holy Week on Palm Sunday.

In his Holy Week message, Marcos Jr. called upon Catholic devotees to reflect on the mysteries of faith that elude human understanding and seek revelation amidst the complexities of life.

"On this solemn occasion, we must not only unravel the mysteries of our faith, but also illuminate the path for others through acts of kindness and selflessness," Marcos Jr. asserted.

"We must manifest our inward reflections in our outward actions and strive to give hope in a world that is threatened by darkness. Let us be the light that shines through the shadows, the love that triumphs over despair, and the hope that radiates upon all humankind," Marcos Jr. added.

The Chief Executive also stressed the importance of Filipinos being remembered for the positive impact they have on others rather than personal achievements.

He likewise emphasized the significance of accepting one's imperfections in the journey towards experiencing the divine.

"I pray that we may humbly accept our authentic selves as imperfect beings, for it is by becoming truly human that we can experience the divine. Let us always remember to seek the Lord in our desires and to desire Him in our seeking," Marcos said.

The Philippines, a country predominantly practicing Catholicism and ranked third globally in terms of its Catholic population following Brazil and Mexico, marks Holy Week, also known as Semana Santa.

On Sunday morning, worshippers began gathering at churches carrying their palaspas or palm fronds, signaling the commencement of Holy Week.

This sacred period will continue until 30 March, known as Black Saturday, followed by Easter Sunday, which marks the global celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection by Catholics worldwide.