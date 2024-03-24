PBBM signs laws reorganizing Cebu, Leyte DEOs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed two new laws re-numbering Cebu’s four district engineering offices and added one district engineering office in Leyte, Malacañang said Sunday.

In a statement, Malacañang said Marcos signed Republic Act Nos. 11991 and 11992 on 21 March 2024 and will take effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette, or in a newspaper of general circulation.

In a concise three-page document of RA 11991, Marcos revised Cebu's first, second, third, and fourth district engineering offices to align with the legislative district numbering within the province.

Marcos Jr. repealed Republic Act Nos. 9043 and 9218 through the enactment of RA 11991.

This new law stipulates that each district engineering office will cater to the cities and municipalities falling under the corresponding legislative district.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is required to release the essential regulations, directives, and circulars to enforce the stipulations of RA 11991 within a period of 60 days following its enactment.

A comprehensive compilation of the law, delineating the assigned areas for each district, is made available for public access in the Official Gazette.

RA 11992

President Marcos also enacted RA 11992, establishing a district engineering office of the DPWH in the Municipality of Sogod, which falls under the Second District of Southern Leyte.

This office will be designated as the "Southern Leyte Second District Engineering Office."

The "Southern Leyte Second District Engineering Office" will cater to the Municipalities of Anahawan, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Libagon, Liloan, Pintuyan, St. Bernard, San Francisco, San Juan, San Ricardo, Silago, and Sogod.