P280K illegal drugs seized in Rizal sting

More than P280,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate buy-bust operations in Rizal province Friday evening.

Rizal Police Provincial Office conducted three separate anti-illegal drugs operations that led to the arrest of four suspects and confiscation of 42 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P285,600.

All four suspects are now detained at the custodial facility of the police stations that have arrested them while facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Rizal Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Taytay, Rizal.

Meanwhile, six most wanted persons, including a regional level, were apprehended by the police in separate manhunt operations also in this province.

In Cainta, Rizal, a most wanted person who is ranked number 8 in the regional level was collared in a joint manhunt operation conducted by operatives of the CIDG-Rizal PFU, 2SAB PNP-SAF, RMFB, Taytay Municipal Police Station and Cainta Municipal Police Station in Barangay Dolores, Taytay, Rizal.

Alias Chester, 35, a resident of Taytay, is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 7610 or Child Abuse and Statutory Rape with no bail recommended.

Three other most wanted persons in the provincial level were also nabbed by the police in separate manhunt operations.

Also in Cainta, alias Arn-Arn, 55, who is ranked number 8 most wanted person in the provincial level was arrested by the authorities for violating four counts of Republic Act 7610 with a recommended bail of P800,000.

In the town of Rodriguez, a most wanted person ranked number 6 in the provincial level was arrested by the police in a joint operation at Barangay Tumana, Marikina City.

Alias Paul, 25, a resident of Barangay San Juan, Taytay, Rizal is also facing a statutory rape case with no bail recommended.

In Taytay, Rizal, alias Mark, 28, ranked number 5 most wanted person in the provincial level, was nabbed by the police for qualified object rape and for two counts of qualified statutory rape with no bail recommended.

Meanwhile, a number 1 most wanted person in Taytay was also arrested in a manhunt operation conducted by Taytay Municipal Police Station.

Nabbed in the operation was 27-year-old accused, identified only as alias Cris, a resident of Barangay Sta. Ana, in this town. He is facing multiple charges for violation of 7610.

Alias Pao, 35, a marketing staff, was also collared for two counts of Acts of Lasciviousness.