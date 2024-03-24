Gaano Kita Kamahal — the Movie

For our Lenten offering, we feature a refined version of an old article, a true story made into a movie, “Gaano Kita Kamahal” (How Much Do I Love You), starring Christopher de Leon and Lorna Tolentino.

This is a story of how hatred consumes, and forgiveness heals.

Rolly Sucad was a good-looking basketball star at the University of Baguio. He was idolized by women and envied by men. He was also a student and a part-time security guard at Mines View Park.

He was courting a lovely girl, Jessica, who had several suitors. But Rolly was way ahead of them being a basketball star. He was on first base in two weeks when his rival, Arnie, who had been courting Jessica for a year but never got to first base, became extremely jealous.

One early morning, as Rolly dozed off while on duty at the park, Arnie quietly sneaked in. Seeing a pot of live embers that Rolly used to get warm in the cold, he poured the contents on Rolly’s face.

Rolly had more than 20 operations. He was in the hospital for two years. They could no longer restore his face. He looked worse than Quasimodo. Jessica vanished. From the heights of stardom, he plunged to the depths of depression and had nightmares for many years.

Maribel was a student nurse who changed his bandages every night at the hospital. She became his only comfort. They would talk for long hours at night. (Conversation reconstructed).

ROLLY: I will find this guy, Arnie, who did this to me, and I will kill him.

MARIBEL: Will that change your face?

ROLLY: But it will satisfy my hatred. He ruined my life.

MARIBEL: Your hatred will only consume you. Just forgive and forget.

ROLLY: That’s easy to say. I can never forgive him. (shouting) Never!!

MARIBEL: This is the first time I have been away from home. I’m so lonely and depressed. I miss my family. I have many sleepless nights.

ROLLY: Your pain is easier than mine.

MARIBEL: I know, that is why I want to help you. Now that I have told you my pain, it has disappeared. When I see your pain, my pain seems trivial.

ROLLY: When I am with you, I forget about vengeance, at least for a while.

Mutual assurance

And so they became each other’s comfort in the darkness of their lives. Gradually, despite Rolly’s horrid face, they fell in love and eventually got married — Beauty and the Beast.

But Rolly’s obsession with finding Arnie never left him. His hatred consumed him totally until it affected his marriage. At times, Maribel could not reach out when he was withdrawn. Their marriage was falling apart.

Rolly met Paul Aguas, who convinced him to join a Catholic charismatic group. Rolly found respite from his rocky marriage and spiritual comfort in prayer. After a year, he had a dramatic spiritual transformation. His obsession for vengeance vanished into thin air. He poured himself into serving the Lord. For twenty years, he was an active volunteer in the group.

One evening, he and Maribel were in a restaurant. Rolly suddenly started shaking. He did not see Arnie but felt his presence. Perhaps hatred gave him psychic powers. He knew his transgressor was close by. All the hatred came back like a tsunami. Maribel in tears held his hand tight.

ROLLY (Trembling) Lord, I forgive him. I forgive, I forgive. Thank you for removing the hatred in my heart. Rolly slumped in his chair, sobbing shamelessly. Arnie did not even know. In return, God’s gift was a happy marriage, restored instantly when he forgave. He was blessed with three children. He later organized a charismatic group for actors and actresses called Oasis of Love, in which Christopher de Leon was a member.

Eventually he died of brain cancer. Maribel remained in Baguio teaching.

When we lose our way, all paths lead to the Lord. He sends a storm so we would seek His shelter. For decades, a storm raged inside Rolly. But instantly, he was in the windless eye of the storm. Forgiveness healed him.

During Holy Week, we are reminded of the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus made for us, offering forgiveness and redemption to all who seek it. Just as Rolly found peace and healing through forgiveness, we too can find solace in the love and grace of God during this sacred time of reflection and repentance. Remember the power of forgiveness and the importance of seeking shelter in the Lord during our storms.