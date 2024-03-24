Embracing faith, tradition, devotion

Palm Sunday processions are a spectacle of faith and devotion in many towns and cities across the country. Dressed in their Sunday best, participants gather at churches to receive blessed palm leaves, often intricately woven into crosses or other designs. These palm fronds are then carried in procession, accompanied by hymns and prayers, as the faithful march through the streets, symbolically welcoming Jesus into their midst.

Throughout Holy Week, Filipinos engage in various religious practices and observances to commemorate the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This period is marked by solemnity as believers reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and the significance of his resurrection.