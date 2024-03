LATEST

Code White Alert activated

LOOK: A woman passes by a footbridge in EDSA while holding onto her palaspas and vegetables on Palm Sunday, 24 March 2024. The Department of Health (DOH) has activated a "code white alert" for the Lenten season from 24 to 31 March 2024, deploying medical personnel to handle potential emergencies during the high travel period. A code white alert is declared during national events, holidays, or celebrations that may potentially cause mass casualty incidents or emergencies. | via Yummie Dingding