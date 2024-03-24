Churches and wolves

Dear Editor,

Jesus Christ did not die and resurrect to establish religion but to save sinners. But why do many churches today exist like their respective “religious groups” are the savior of the world?

To distinguish the true from false among flocks and shepherds, we need to be extra discerning under the unction of the Holy Spirit, especially in situations/settings outside of church/religious borders in light of their respective modernized “glyph” and divergence from practical, biblical manners and heart.

Theology, doctrines, and dogmas can be so appealing and misleading in the minds of ordinary people as squarely as the cursed, forbidden fruit in the eyes of Adam and Eve. “We are the true church,” each of them “convincingly” claims. But note this, dear countrymen and fellow Christians: It is in little and seemingly insignificant, irreligious things that a church can be known or best known for its authenticity or hypocrisy.

Watch out for churches and “servants of God” that use/banner the name of Christ, yet are no Christian churches and Christians at all, for they are teeming with traits and awash with apostasy, wielding their clout and dominance over every person that belongs to their groups which pride themselves as the torch bearers of faith in pursuit of “holy grails” fraught with deceptive, delusive schemes, designs and objectives — unbeknown and unfamiliar to the gullible and unsuspecting.

The number “40” plays a supreme, significant part in climactic events recorded in the Bible. E.g. Jesus fasted for 40 days and 40 nights before He started His ministry to save sinners. Moses was 40 years in the desert when God appeared on Mt. Sinai to give him the Ten Commandments. The Israelites wandered in the wilderness for 40 years before they entered the Promised Land.

Reni M. Valenzuela

